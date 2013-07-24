FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Yes Bank hopes to maintain NIM at 3 pct in FY14-CEO
July 24, 2013 / 10:22 AM / 4 years ago

India's Yes Bank hopes to maintain NIM at 3 pct in FY14-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 24 (Reuters) - Indian lender Yes Bank expects to maintain its net interest margin at 3 percent in the year to March 2014, Chief Executive Rana Kapoor said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the bank had expected to grow its NIM, but in the current market the focus would be on preservation, Kapoor said.

Yes Bank is looking to raise $300 million to $500 million through sale of equity, but there is no near-term plan to raise funds, Kapoor said, adding the bank would revisit its fund-raising plans in the second half of this fiscal year. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

