FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Yes Bank gets board nod for mutual funds foray
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 23, 2012 / 11:02 AM / 5 years ago

India's Yes Bank gets board nod for mutual funds foray

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Mid-sized private lender Yes Bank has received board approval to foray into the mutual funds business, Chief Executive Officer Rana Kapoor told reporters on Tuesday.

Last month, the bank had received a retail equities broking licence from India’s central bank, for which it expects to launch operations during 2013/14 fiscal year.

The move will help it bolster its retail business, which has been a key growth area over the last one year.

Earlier on Tuesday, Yes Bank posted a 30 percent growth in net profit led by higher loan growth and fee-based income. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.