Rabobank sells part stake in India's Yes Bank for $75 mln-source
#Financials
April 26, 2012 / 4:16 AM / in 5 years

Rabobank sells part stake in India's Yes Bank for $75 mln-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 26 (Reuters) - Rabobank, the largest retail bank in the Netherlands, has sold a part of its holding in Indian private lender Yes Bank for about $75 million, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.

About 10.4 million shares of Yes Bank changed hands in stock market deals earlier on Thursday, stock exchange data showed.

Rabobank, which owned about 16.7 million shares or 4.73 percent stake in Yes Bank as on end-March, sold the shares at about 357 rupees apiece, a discount of about 2.5 percent from its Wednesday’s close.

Reporting by Manoj Dharra, Abhishek Vishnoi, Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Subhadip Sircar

