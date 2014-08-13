FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
YG Entertainment shares soar on reports of 100 bln won investment talks
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 13, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 3 years ago

YG Entertainment shares soar on reports of 100 bln won investment talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Shares in YG Entertainment Corp , the South Korean management agency of rapper Psy, rose as much as 9.6 percent in early Wednesday after talks of a possible 100 billion won ($97.35 million) investment from a fund arm of LVMH.

L Capital Asia, the investment fund arm of LVMH Group known for its luxury brand Louis Vuitton, is in talks to invest around 100 billion won in YG, various South Korean media including online news service Edaily said, citing unnamed source or sources in the related industry.

Korea Exchange requested YG Entertainment to submit a filing on the issue by 6 P.M. local time Wednesday.

1 US dollar = 1,027.2000 Korean won Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.