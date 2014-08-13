FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea's YG Entertainment may sell stake
Sections
Featured
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 13, 2014 / 8:56 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea's YG Entertainment may sell stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - South Korea’s YG Entertainment Inc on Wednesday said it is considering selling a stake in itself or various other forms of securing investment or partnerships from third parties, but nothing has been decided.

The company, which submitted a regulatory filing, did not give further details. A YG spokeswoman could not be reached.

Shares of YG, the management agency of Korean rapper Psy, rose 14.9 percent on Wednesday, outpacing a 1.1 percent rise for the junior KOSDAQ index following local media reports that a funding arm of LVMH is in talks to invest around 100 billion won ($97.32 million) in YG.

1 US dollar = 1,027.5000 Korean won Reporting by Se Young Lee and Joyce Lee; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.