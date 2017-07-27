FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Judge allows fraud claims over green energy home loans
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Vote for 'skinny' bill planned in marathon session
Healthcare Debate
Vote for 'skinny' bill planned in marathon session
Apple discontinues older iPods
TECHNOLOGY
Apple discontinues older iPods
No changes yet to transgender policy: general
Trump Administration
No changes yet to transgender policy: general
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 27, 2017 / 9:04 PM / an hour ago

Judge allows fraud claims over green energy home loans

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Consumers who signed up for loans for energy-saving home improvements from Ygrene Energy Fund can pursue fraud-based claims against the California company, a federal judge ruled, while tossing some other claims in the proposed class action.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in San Francisco said claims could go forward alleging that Ygrene's loan agreements were misleading because they failed to disclose that the loans have to be repaid when a home is sold or refinanced.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2h6LBUH

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.