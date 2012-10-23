FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Yildirim offers $1bn for energy, chrome, port assets
#Basic Materials
October 23, 2012

Turkey's Yildirim offers $1bn for energy, chrome, port assets

Jacqueline Cowhig

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Yildirim Group, a privately-owned diverse industrial company, has made offers totalling $1 billion in the past two months to buy six companies involved in energy, chrome and ports, owner Robert Yildirim said on Tuesday.

The Turkish magnate told Reuters he could not name the companies involved for reasons of confidentiality.

The Yildirim Group has also offered to buy from European banks and amalgamate assets from the struggling shipping sector and it is looking to do so in early 2013. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
