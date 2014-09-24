FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Yildiz Holding says interested in investing in United Biscuits
September 24, 2014 / 1:31 PM / 3 years ago

Turkey's Yildiz Holding says interested in investing in United Biscuits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Yildiz Holding, which owns food maker Ulker Biskuvi, said on Wednesday that it was interested investing in British snacks producer United Biscuits.

Yildiz made the statement in a filing to the Istanbul stock exchange after news reports that unit Ulker was interested in bidding for United Biscuits. It clarified that Yildiz Holding was the interested party.

Last month, breakfast cereal maker Kellog emerged as a potential buyer for United Biscuits and Chinese private equity firm Hony Capital was linked to a deal in January. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)

