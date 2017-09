April 30 (Reuters) - Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd

* Says 2013 net profit up 85.6 percent y/y at 3.19 billion yuan ($509.75 million)

* Says Q1 net profit up 122.54 percent y/y at 1.08 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/pav88v, link.reuters.com/qav88v

($1 = 6.2580 Chinese Yuan)