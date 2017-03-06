FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
China's Yingde says CEO resigns, will remain as director
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 6, 2017 / 10:15 AM / 5 months ago

China's Yingde says CEO resigns, will remain as director

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 6 (Reuters) - Yingde Gases Group Co Ltd said on Monday Chief Executive He Yuanping has resigned and will remain a director of the company until the completion of a strategic review that may result in the sale of one of China's largest industrial gases firms.

He stepped down "due to his personal work commitments," Yingde said in a securities filing without providing further details. The company, which had revealed He's plans to resign in a Feb. 21 filing, said its board will look for a new CEO and make an announcement in due course.

The company has been involved in a takeover battle in recent months rarely seen in Hong Kong, with the latest twist taking place last week when Hong Kong-based private equity firm PAG agreed to buy the combined 42.1 percent stake of co-founders Zhao Xiangti, Sun Zhongguo and Trevor Strutt for $616 million.

Sun and Strutt, previously the Chairman/CEO and chief operating officer of Yingde, respectively, were relieved from their posts during a November board meeting that named Zhao chairman of the company and have since been in a legal fight to be reinstated.

U.S. industrial gas maker Air Products in late December made a takeover approach of as much as $1.5 billion in cash for Yingde. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.