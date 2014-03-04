Yingli expects margins miss, higher solar panel shipments

March 4 (Reuters) - Chinese solar panel maker Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd on Tuesday warned that it would miss its fourth-quarter gross margins forecast due to disposal of low-efficiency cell inventory and tax adjustments.

The company estimated overall gross margins to be between 12-13 percent for the quarter ended Dec. 31, down from its earlier forecast of 14-16 percent.

Yingli also estimated an 11-12 percent rise in panel shipments in the fourth quarter from the third, above its previous forecast of a mid- to high-single digit percent increase.

The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on March 18.