Yingli Green loss narrows on rising panel demand
August 27, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

Yingli Green loss narrows on rising panel demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd reported a smaller loss for the fifth straight quarter, helped by rising demand for solar modules from China, Japan, the United Kingdom and other new markets.

The net loss attributable to Yingli narrowed to $46 million, or 26 cents per American depositary share (ADS), in the second quarter ended June 30, from $52.3 million, or 33 cents per ADS, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $549.5 million from $550.4 million, said the company whose panels powered the Maracana stadium in Brazil during the 2014 Fifa World Cup final.

Module shipments increased to 887.9 megawatts (MW) from 630.8 MW in the first quarter. Yingli had forecast shipments of 870-950 MW.

The company has not reported a profit since the third quarter of 2011. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
