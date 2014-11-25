FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yingli Green loss narrows due to lower costs
#Market News
November 25, 2014 / 10:55 AM / 3 years ago

Yingli Green loss narrows due to lower costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd reported a smaller loss for the sixth straight quarter due to lower costs.

The net loss attributable to Yingli narrowed to $20 million, or 11 cents per American depositary share (ADS), in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $38.5 million, or 25 cents per ADS, a year earlier.

Gross margins rose to 20.9 percent from 13.7 percent, as cost of sales fell 15 percent from a year earlier.

The Baoding, China-based company’s revenue fell 7.5 percent to $551.5 million.

The company, which has not reported a profit in the last 12 quarters, reported total module shipments of 903.4 megawatts (MW). The company shipped 887.9 MW in the second quarter. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
