UPDATE 1-Yingli sees margins falling on higher panel shipments to China

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd forecast a drop in gross margins in the current quarter as the solar panel maker focuses on the lower-priced Chinese market, sending the company’s shares down 6.4 percent in morning trade.

The company increased its reliance on China after the United States and European Union slapped stiff anti-dumping duties on solar products made in the Asian country.

Average selling price is expected to fall by 2-3 cents with “sales mix leaning toward China”, Yiyu Wang, Yingli’s chief financial officer, said on a conference call.

Solar panel prices in China are among the lowest in the world, typically in the 50 cents per watt range, compared with the high 60 cents in the United States and Japan.

China is expected to account for about 40 percent of Yingli’s total sales in the fourth quarter ending December, up from 27 percent in the third quarter and 25 percent in the second quarter.

Yingli, which has not posted a profit in over three years, said it expected gross margins to fall to 15-17 percent in the fourth quarter from 20.9 percent in the third.

Baoding, China-based Yingli cut its full-year panel shipments forecast to 3.30-3.35 gigawatts (GW) from 3.6-3.8 GW.

The company also said it expected to ship 880-930 megawatts (MW) of panels in the fourth quarter, compared with the 903.4 MW it shipped in the third quarter.

The net loss attributable to Yingli nearly halved to $20 million, or 11 cents per American depositary share (ADS), in the third quarter, helped by a 15 percent fall in the costs of sales.

Revenue fell 7.5 percent to $551.5 million.

Yingli shares were down 3.67 percent at $2.88 on the New York Stock Exchange. Up to Monday’s close, the stock had fallen more than 40 percent this year.