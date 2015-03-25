FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Solar panel maker Yingli posts smaller 4th-qtr loss as costs fall
#Market News
March 25, 2015 / 10:37 AM / 2 years ago

Solar panel maker Yingli posts smaller 4th-qtr loss as costs fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - Solar panel maker Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd reported a smaller fourth-quarter loss, helped by lower costs.

Net loss attributable to Yingli narrowed to $88.7 million, or 49 cents per American depositary share (ADS), in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $128.2 million, or 82 cents per ADS, a year earlier.

Gross margins rose to 16.8 percent from 12.2 percent, the company said.

Revenue fell 9.4 percent to $555.5 million.

Total cost of revenue fell 14.2 percent to $462.2 million. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

