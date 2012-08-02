Yingli trims panel shipment, margin views

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Yingli Green Energy Holding Co cut its solar panel shipment estimate for the second quarter, trimmed its gross margin expectation and said it would report a foreign exchange loss of $28 million to $30 million.

Shipment volumes will show a rise of 13 percent to 14 percent from the previous quarter, down slightly from the 15 percent growth the company had expected. It said gross margin would be a “middle single-digit percentage,” rather than a “middle to high single-digit percentage.”