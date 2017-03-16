FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Solar panel maker Yingli wins dismissal of securities fraud claims
March 16, 2017

Solar panel maker Yingli wins dismissal of securities fraud claims

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge has thrown out a securities fraud lawsuit by U.S. shareholders who accused Chinese solar panel manufacturer Yingli Green Energy of failing to disclose the risk that a key government subsidy would be canceled.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Otis Wright in Los Angeles said the plaintiffs failed to show that Yingli's managers knew about industrywide fraud that eventually led to the 2013 cancellation of China's Golden Sun subsidy program for solar companies.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mxCqtJ

