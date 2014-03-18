Yingli Green loss narrows on steady solar panel prices

March 18 (Reuters) - Chinese solar panel maker Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd reported a smaller quarterly loss as panel prices stabilize after falling for four years.

Yingli’s net loss shrank to $128.2 million, or 82 cents per American depositary share (ADS), in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $200.5 million, or $1.28 per ADS, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 31 percent to $613 million.

Panel prices have steadied after a four-year decline, caused by excess supply and withdrawal of consumer subsidies in top European markets. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)