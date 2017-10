Nov 28 (Reuters) - Solar panel maker Yingli Green Energy Holding Co, one of China’s largest solar equipment makers, reported its fifth straight quarterly loss as panel prices remain weak.

Net loss widened to $161.9 million, or 98 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS) in the third quarter, from $28.3 million, or 18 cents per ADS.

Revenue fell 47 percent to $355.9 million.