Nov 12 (Reuters) - Yingli Green Energy Holding posted a narrower third-quarter loss as improved selling prices for solar panels and lower costs propped up margins.

Net loss fell sharply to $38.5 million, or 25 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS) in the third quarter, from $161.9 million, or 98 cents per ADS, a year earlier.

Revenue grew nearly 68 percent to $596.3 million.