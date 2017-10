Aug 29 (Reuters) - Yingli Green Energy Holding Co, one of China’s largest solar equipment makers, reported a fourth quarterly loss in a row due to a sharp fall in panel prices.

The company posted a second-quarter net loss of $90.2 million, or 58 cents per American Depositary share (ADS), compared with a profit of $58.1 million, or 36 cents per ADS, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 28 percent to $488.5 million.