Aug 30 (Reuters) - Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd posted a smaller quarterly loss mainly due to surging demand for its solar panels in China, where the solar power generating capacity is expected to more than quadruple in the next two years.

Net loss narrowed to $52.3 million, or 33 cents per American Depositary Shares (ADS) in the second quarter, from $90.2 million, or 58 cents per ADS, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 13 percent to $550.4 million.