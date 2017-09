Sept 9 (Reuters) - China’s Yinyi Real Estate Co Ltd

* Says Hong Kong unit in agreement to invest 100 million yuan (16.30 million US dollar) in a resort project in South Korea’s Jeju Island

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qzfxFo

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1345 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)