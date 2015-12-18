FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Chinese online lender Yirendai shares rise about 4 pct in debut
December 18, 2015 / 2:52 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Chinese online lender Yirendai shares rise about 4 pct in debut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects company’s valuation in first paragraph to about $607 million from $1.19 billion)

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Shares of Yirendai Ltd, the consumer finance arm of Chinese peer-to-peer (P2P) lender CreditEase, rose as much as 3.9 percent in their first few minutes of trading on Friday, valuing the company at about $607 million.

The company’s initial public offering, the last one of the year on U.S. exchanges, raised $75 million after its American Depository Shares were priced at $10 each, the midpoint of the expected range of $9-$11.

The stock hit a high of $10.39 in early trading.

Yirendai offers prime borrowers in China access to unsecured credit by connecting them to investors through its online marketplace, similar to the peer-to-peer model of U.S. lender LendingClub Corp, which went public late last year.

Beijing-based Yirendai is the first Chinese online P2P platform to be listed overseas.

The company, which has about 6.7 million registered users, says it facilitated $984 million of loans in the nine months ended Sept. 30, up from $41 million in all of 2013.

Revenue rose to $138 million in the first nine months of the year, from $13.1 million a year earlier. Net income was $30.8 million, compared with a year-earlier loss of $10.9 million.

CreditEase’s shareholders include Morgan Stanley’s Asia private equity arm, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, and IDG Capital Partners. (Reporting by Shu Zhang in Beijing and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

