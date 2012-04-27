UPDATE 1-YIT reports strong rise in Finnish construction sales

* Construction sales stronger than expected

* Segments-based op. profit up 4 pct, shy of consensus

* Shares up 5.5 pct (Recasts with details on construction sales, share move)

HELSINKI, April 27 (Reuters) - Builder YIT reported strong first-quarter construction sales in its Finnish home market and abroad on Friday, helping the share price rise over 5 percent despite reporting tepid growth in its overall operating profit.

Net sales in construction in Finland grew 14 percent year-on-year to 329.5 million euros ($435.91 million) from 290 million euros.

That beat the market’s average forecast of 289 million. Analysts also cited strong sales in Russia, helped by strong economic growth.

“Real-estate sales in Russia were on a good level and the lowered Euribor (loans rate) supports growth in the Finnish housing market, and so in these terms the outlook for the year has improved from late last year,” FIM analyst Jaakko Tyrvainen said.

YIT’s January-March adjusted segments-based operating profit rose 4 percent to 52.3 million euros, slightly missing the market’s average forecast for 53.5 million in a Reuters poll.

The miss was mostly due to its building services business in northern Europe, an activity analysts say matters less these days as the company shifts its attention to newer and more lucrative construction projects in Finland and Russia.

YIT’s segments-based profit include work in progress. It reiterated its full-year forecast for segment-based operating profit to improve and for revenue to be flat.

Net profit rose to 28 cents per share from 26 cents a year earlier.

The shares were up 5.5 percent at 16.12 euros by 1111 GMT. ($1 = 0.7559 euros) (Reporting by Eero Vassinen; Editing by Greg Mahlich)