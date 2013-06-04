YIT sees construction business sales and profit flat in 2013

HELSINKI, June 4 (Reuters) - Finnish construction company YIT said it expects full-year sales and operating profit for its construction services business to be flat compared with 2012.

It also forecast Caverion, its building services business that plans to spin off and list independently in July, would likely post revenue of over 1.3 billion euros ($1.7 billion) and operating profit of over 50 million euros in the second half of the year.

It said Caverion would target annual revenue growth of above 10 percent until 2016.