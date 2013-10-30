FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Weak Finnish real estate market hits YIT's profit
October 30, 2013 / 6:37 AM / 4 years ago

Weak Finnish real estate market hits YIT's profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Finnish construction group YIT reported a weaker than expected third-quarter profit as economic uncertainty weighed on the real estate market.

YIT said its quarterly operating profit fell 29 percent from a year earlier to 37.4 million euros, compared with the average analyst forecast of 41 million euros in a Reuters poll.

The company lowered its full-year profit and sales forecasts in September, saying it expects sales and operating profit to be lower than in 2012. It reiterated this outlook on Wednesday.

Reporting by Helsinki newsroom; Editing by David Cowell

