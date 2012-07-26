FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Builder YIT Q2 profit misses forecast
July 26, 2012 / 5:22 AM / 5 years ago

Builder YIT Q2 profit misses forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, July 26 (Reuters) - Finland’s top builder YIT reported a bigger-than-expected fall in quarterly profit, citing weak margins of projects in Northern Europe, Poland and Czech Republic as well as restructuring costs.

YIT’s April-June adjusted segments-based operating profit fell 14 percent to 60.5 million euros ($73.4 million), below an average forecast of 64.7 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

YIT’s segments-based profit includes work in progress.

The company repeated it expects full-year segments-based operating profit to improve and revenue to be flat versus 2011. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

