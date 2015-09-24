Finland's YIT says Russian demand falls further

HELSINKI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The business environment in Russia has weakened further in the third quarter, Finland’s biggest construction company YIT said on Thursday.

In a statement coinciding with a day of briefings for investors and analysts, YIT said its Russian consumer sales in the quarter fell to more than 600 apartments from 936 a year earlier.

In Finland it sold nearly 300 apartments this quarter, down from 344 a year earlier. In central and eastern Europe, sales rose to 200 from 158.

“In Finland, consumers are still cautious, and the operating environment in Russia has weakened further,” the company said. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Holmes)