September 11, 2013 / 12:16 PM / in 4 years

YIT warns on profit due to weak apartment sales in Finland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Finnish construction group YIT on Wednesday cut its full-year profit and sales forecasts due to weak apartment sales in its home market.

The company said it now expects 2013 sales and adjusted operating profit will be lower than last year. It had previously predicted full-year sales and profit would be flat.

YIT said it had cut its estimate for residential sales in Finland for the rest of the year.

It added flat sales had remained fairly brisk in Russia.

Shares in the company fell 5.4 percent after the announcement. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Mark Potter)

