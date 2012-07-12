FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yitai Coal debuts 2.6 pct down after $900 mln HK share sale
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 12, 2012 / 1:36 AM / 5 years ago

Yitai Coal debuts 2.6 pct down after $900 mln HK share sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 12 (Reuters) - Chinese miner Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal Co Ltd. fell 2.6 percent in early trading on Thursday, after raising nearly $900 million in the second-largest equity capital markets deal in Hong Kong so far in 2012.

The company, which already has B-shares traded in Shanghai, traded at HK$41.9 shortly after opening, after selling 162.8 million new shares at HK$43 each last week. Yitai Coal’s deal was the second biggest share sale in Hong Kong this year after Chinese stock brokerage Haitong Securities’ $1.85 billion stock offer in April.

BOC International and China International Capital Corp (CICC) were sponsors and joint bookrunners with BNP Paribas , Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Macquarie and UBS.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.