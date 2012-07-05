FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
July 5, 2012 / 10:32 PM / in 5 years

China miner Yitai Coal prices HK offer at bottom-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 6 (Reuters) - Chinese coal miner Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal Co Ltd has priced its Hong Kong share sale at HK$43.00 per share, at the bottom of an indicative range, IFR reported.

Yitai Coal, which already has B-shares traded in Shanghai, is set to raise HK$7 billion ($903 million) by selling 162.8 million new shares, IFR said, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

That would rank it as the second-largest equity capital markets deal in Hong Kong after Chinese stock brokerage Haitong Securities’ $1.85 billion stock offer in April.

The Yitai offer was marketed in HK$43-53 per share range.

$1 = 7.7550 Hong Kong dollars $1 = 7.7550 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Denny Thomas, Gary Hill

