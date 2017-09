Jan 23 (Reuters) - Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Co Ltd

* Says expects 2013 net loss at 1.45 billion yuan ($239.7 million) versus net loss of 361.4 million yuan in 2012

* Says product prices fell sharply on weak demand and oversupply

