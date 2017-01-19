FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2017 / 4:11 PM / 7 months ago

China Film says plans to take 15 pct stake in Ymagis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - China Film intends to take a 15 percent stake in French digital cinema company Ymagis , the Chinese group said in a statement issued to the Shanghai stock exchange.

Ymagis in a separate press release confirmed it is in talks with China Film Equipment Corporation (CFEC), a China Film unit, regarding a long-term business and sales partnership.

The tie-up would make China Film the second largest Ymagis shareholder behind founder and chief executive Jean Mizrahi.

Ymagis said no formal agreement has been concluded and will inform the stock market as soon as such an agreement has been finalized and approved.

Trading in Ymagis shares was suspended with the release of its statement and will resume on Friday January 20. (Reporting by Wout Vergauwen; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

