CORRECTED-BRIEF-Yamaguchi Financial Group adjusts conversion price for euro-dollar denominated convertible bonds with warrants
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Corrections News
May 16, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Yamaguchi Financial Group adjusts conversion price for euro-dollar denominated convertible bonds with warrants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and bullets to “euro-dollar denominated convertible bonds” from “euro-yen denominated convertible bonds”; corrects to say conversion price for “2020” from “2018” in second bullet)

May 16 (Reuters) - Yamaguchi Financial Group Inc :

* Says it adjusted the conversion price for 2018 due euro-dollar denominated convertible bonds to $10.50 per share, from $10.53 per share, effective April 1

* Says it adjusted the conversion price for 2020 due euro-dollar denominated convertible bonds to $13.48 per share, from $13.49 per share, effective April 1

Source text in Japanese: t.im/149ut

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

