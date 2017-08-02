YNAP CEO says "keeps all options open" with regards to partnerships in China

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Business in China for Yoox Net-A-Porter (YNAP) is among the fastest growing for the luxury online retailer and the group does not rule out future partnerships in the region, Chief Executive Federico Marchetti said on Wednesday. "China is among our fastest growing regions, we are happy with current results," he told analysts on a conference call.

"We continue to grow like this independently ... (but) we keep all our options open," he added when asked about potential partnerships in China.

At the end of June shares in YNAP soared, with traders citing reports of interest from Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group. YNAP did not comment at the time.

YNAP has been present in China with its Yoox.com website since 2010. First-half sales for the Asia Pacific region were up 32 percent at constant exchange rates. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti)