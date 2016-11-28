FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Yoox Net-A-Porter agrees online luxury retail business JV in MidEast
November 28, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 9 months ago

Yoox Net-A-Porter agrees online luxury retail business JV in MidEast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Italian online fashion retailer Yoox Net-A-Porter Group (YNAP) said on Monday it had signed a joint venture agreement with Dubai-based billionaire Mohamed Alabbar to create an online luxury retail business in the Middle East.

YNAP will hold a 60 percent stake in the joint venture while Symphony Investments, an entity controlled by Alabbar, will own the remaining 40 percent, YNAP said without giving financial details. (Reporting by Alex Cornwell; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

