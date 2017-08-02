YNAP revenue up 19.5 percent in H1, lifted by in-season business

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Luxury online retailer Yoox Net-A-Porter (YNAP) said on Wednesday comparable store sales rose 19.5 percent in the first half of the year, lifted by its multibrand in-season business.

Revenue was up to 1.03 billion euros ($1.22 billion) in the first six months of 2017, in line with an average analyst estimate by Thomson Reuters. At constant exchange rates sales were up 16.3 percent.

Sales at the group's in-season business, which includes Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter websites, were up 19.8 percent to 553 million euros on a comparable store basis.

YNAP said it expects full-year net revenues to be in line with its five year plan and confirmed it forecast an improvement in the adjusted core profit margin in 2017. ($1 = 0.8435 euros) (Reporting by Giulia Segreti)