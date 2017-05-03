MILAN May 3 Italian online fashion retailer
Yoox-Net-A-Porter posted a 15.4 percent rise in
first-quarter sales at current exchange rates, driven by revenue
growth at its flagship stores.
Overall sales came in at 515 million euros ($562 million),
just above an estimate by Thomson Reuters of 512 million euros.
Sales rose 16 percent at constant exchange rates and 19.1
percent on a like-for-like basis.
Sales at YNAP's flagship stores, which include well-known
brands such as Italy's Armani and account for almost 11 percent
of total revenues, rose 20.6 percent in the first three months
of the year.
The group processed 2.2 million orders in the period up from
2 million in January-March 2016, with an average order value of
343 euros, also up from the same period last year.
($1 = 0.9161 euros)
(Reporting by Giulia Segreti)