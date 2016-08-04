FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-YNAP confirms high-teens full-year revenue growth
August 4, 2016 / 5:40 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-YNAP confirms high-teens full-year revenue growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts, adds guidance, store openings, numbers)

MILAN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Luxury online retailer Yoox-Net-a-Porter confirmed on Thursday its full-year revenue guidance, seen in the high-teens at constant exchange rates, with sales in the second half of the year due to accelerate compared with the first.

* The Anglo-Italian group confirmed an improvement in profit margins for the whole year

* The average order value in the second quarter fell by 7.6 percent, weighed down by foreign exchange rates, particularly the weaker pound and rouble

* Sales in the UK, which represents almost 16 percent of the group's revenue, were slow after the Brexit referendum, but then got back on track

* It launched the Armani Exchange online flagship store in North America in mid-July and French designer Chloe in Europe and the United States in late June

* Plans to start construction of a new in-season warehouse in Italy, a market that represents over 6 percent of its sales

* Inventories as percentage of sales keep falling, now at 30 percent from 35 percent a year ago

* Posted a 15.8 percent rise in first-half revenue, driven by its multi-brand off-season sales

* Sales for the multi-brand off-season business, which includes websites Yoox and The Outnet, were up 22 percent in the first semester

* Sales rose to 897 million euros ($998.5 million) in the first half

* At constant exchange rates, sales rose 13.3 percent compared with the pro-forma sales from the same period last year.

* Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose in the first half to 76.5 million euros

* Adjusted net income rose to 37 million euros in the first half

* Net income was down at 18.8 million euros taking into account amortisations deriving from the merger completed last October of Italy's Yoox and rival Net-A-Porter. ($1 = 0.8983 euros) (Reporting by Giulia Segreti)

