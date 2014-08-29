BRIEF-YOC closes the sale of Sevenval with capital inflow of EUR 1.25 million

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Yoc AG : * Says successfully closes the sale of Sevenval - capital inflow of EUR 1.25

million * Reached agreement with Berlin Technologie Holding GmbH over variable purchase

price component from sale of former YOC Mobile Technology segment * Says maximum variable purchase price component would have amounted to EUR 1.5

million according to contract * Says expects a successful completion of the restructuring process in the

fourth quarter 2014