BRIEF-YOC closes the sale of Sevenval with capital inflow of EUR 1.25 million
#Advertising/Marketing
August 29, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-YOC closes the sale of Sevenval with capital inflow of EUR 1.25 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Yoc AG : * Says successfully closes the sale of Sevenval - capital inflow of EUR 1.25

million * Reached agreement with Berlin Technologie Holding GmbH over variable purchase

price component from sale of former YOC Mobile Technology segment * Says maximum variable purchase price component would have amounted to EUR 1.5

million according to contract * Says expects a successful completion of the restructuring process in the

fourth quarter 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
