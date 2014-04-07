Online marketing company Yodle selects banks for IPO: sources

NEW YORK, April 7 (Reuters) - Marketing software company Yodle has selected banks for an initial public offering that is expected to come later this year and could raise $100 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

The New York-based company, backed by investors including Draper Fisher Jurvetson, has chosen Credit Suisse AG and Deutsche Bank to lead the process, the people said on Monday.

Representatives of Yodle and the banks could not immediately be reached for comment.

Yodle, which runs software that helps local businesses with online advertising and marketing, generates over $160 million in annual revenue, according to the company’s website. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)