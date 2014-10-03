FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Financial software maker Yodlee's shares rise 43 pct in debut
October 3, 2014 / 3:25 PM / 3 years ago

Financial software maker Yodlee's shares rise 43 pct in debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Shares of Yodlee Inc, backed by private equity firm Warburg Pincus, rose as much as 43 percent in their debut, valuing the provider of software to financial companies at $487.4 million.

The California-based company raised about $75 million after its initial public offering was priced at $12 per share, the mid point of its expected range of $11-$13 per share.

Yodlee, whose major shareholders include Bank of America Corp, sold all the 6.25 million shares offered.

The stock opened at $16.20 and touched a high of $17.21.

Goldman Sachs & Co, Credit Suisse and BofA Merrill Lynch are among the lead underwriters of the offering. (Reporting by Anil D‘Silva and Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

