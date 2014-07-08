Marketing software company Yodle files for IPO

July 8 (Reuters) - Marketing software company Yodle Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Tuesday to raise about $75 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

The company listed Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Jefferies and Piper Jaffray among the underwriters. (bit.ly/1qese5B)

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)