British fund Zegona makes highest offer for Yoigo - source

MADRID, March 12 (Reuters) - The British fund Zegona has made the highest offer to buy Spanish budget mobile operator Yoigo from Sweden’s TeliaSonera, a source familiar with the situation said on Saturday.

Zegona, an investment vehicle set up by two former Virgin Media executives, has already made investments in the Spanish telecoms sector, buying the cable operator Telecable for $706 million including debt in July.

Zegona and Yoigo declined to comment. TeliaSonera was not immediately available for comment.

The Swedish telecoms group scrapped plans to sell Yoigo two years ago, when bids failed to meeti its expectations. Britain’s Vodafone, seen at the time as a possible bidder, has since acquired the Spanish cable operator Ono.

Spain’s telecoms market has been through a round of consolidation, with France’s Orange also swooping on broadband operator Jazztel.

A sale of Yoigo would be likely to fetch far less than the multi-billion-euro Ono or Jazztel deals, however. In 2013 it had been expected to go for around 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion). (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Kevin Liffey)