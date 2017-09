May 19 (Reuters) - Yokohama Maruuo Co Ltd :

* Says it appoints Ichio Iwase who is current president, as new chairman of the board

* Appoints Yutaka Ashizawa as new president to succeed Ichio Iwase

* Says changes will occur on June 29

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Ma5wcg

