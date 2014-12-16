FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore-listed Yoma to get $100 mln ADB loan for Myanmar projects
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 16, 2014 / 3:00 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore-listed Yoma to get $100 mln ADB loan for Myanmar projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Asian Development Bank has approved a loan of up to $100 million to Singapore-listed Yoma Strategic Holdings, which the company said it plans to use to invest in infrastructure and logistics projects in Myanmar.

Yoma said $50 million would be earmarked to build telecom towers, develop cold storage logistics and vehicle fleet leasing. The second half of the loan will fund other projects in transportation, distribution, logistics and other sectors.

Yoma, chaired by tycoon Serge Pun, is trying to expand beyond real estate by partnering with international companies trying to enter the Myanmar market.

Last month, it said it was partnering with Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp and Jalux Inc to operate Myanmar’s second-largest airport and expand it into a regional hub. It has also tied up with Yum Brands Inc to debut a KFC restaurant in Myanmar in 2015. (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.