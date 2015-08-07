FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dairy Farm to invest in China Yonghui Superstores' private placement
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 7, 2015 / 2:58 PM / 2 years ago

Dairy Farm to invest in China Yonghui Superstores' private placement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Dairy Farm International Holdings will subscribe to China’s supermarket operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd’s private placement worth up to 6.5 billion yuan ($1.05 billion).

Dairy Farm, the Asian retail arm of Jardine Matheson, will invest about $210 million in Yonghui’s private placement via its wholly-owned unit The Dairy Farm Co Ltd, the companies said on Friday.

JD.com Inc, China’s second-largest e-commerce site by sales, will acquire a 10 percent interest for about $700 million, Dairy Farm said in a statement.

Dairy Farm will hold a 19.99 percent stake, while JD.com will own 10 percent following the placement.

“The co-operation with JD.com will accelerate Yonghui’s participation in the rapidly expanding e-commerce space in China and offer significant opportunities for Yonghui,” Dairy Farm said.

Yonghui Superstores plans to use the proceeds raised from the placement mainly for expanding its supermarket chain and logistics, it said in a Chinese-language statement on the Shanghai stock exchange. ($1 = 6.2087 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore and Meg Shen in Hong Kong, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.