Dairy Farm to invest in China Yonghui Superstores' private placement

SINGAPORE, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Dairy Farm International Holdings will subscribe to China’s supermarket operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd’s private placement worth up to 6.5 billion yuan ($1.05 billion).

Dairy Farm, the Asian retail arm of Jardine Matheson, will invest about $210 million in Yonghui’s private placement via its wholly-owned unit The Dairy Farm Co Ltd, the companies said on Friday.

JD.com Inc, China’s second-largest e-commerce site by sales, will acquire a 10 percent interest for about $700 million, Dairy Farm said in a statement.

Dairy Farm will hold a 19.99 percent stake, while JD.com will own 10 percent following the placement.

“The co-operation with JD.com will accelerate Yonghui’s participation in the rapidly expanding e-commerce space in China and offer significant opportunities for Yonghui,” Dairy Farm said.

Yonghui Superstores plans to use the proceeds raised from the placement mainly for expanding its supermarket chain and logistics, it said in a Chinese-language statement on the Shanghai stock exchange. ($1 = 6.2087 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore and Meg Shen in Hong Kong, editing by David Evans)