Nov 22 (Reuters) - Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd

* Says acquires 34 million shares of Zhongbai Holdings Group Co Ltd in November, equivalent to 4.99 percent of Zhongbai’s total registered capital

Source text for Eikon: link.reuters.com/pep84v

link.reuters.com/qep84v

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)