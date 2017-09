June 25 (Reuters) - Yonyou Software Co Ltd

* Says unit Chanjet Information Technology sells 55 million H-shares at HK$16.38 ($2.11) per share

* Says Chanjet Information Technology will start trading on June 26 in Hong Kong

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1pMN2CO

